Cass TRIAD meeting set June 20 in Hackensack
Cass County TRIAD will gather at noon Tuesday, June 20, at the Hackensack Hub for a potluck before the regular meeting.
Jerry Souder and Heath Landreville from Dennis Funeral Home will answer questions and share a handout entitled, "How do you want to be remembered?" with 125 things people may want to think about and share.
TRIAD is a senior citizens group that works with local law enforcement to enhance senior safety. Anyone interested in senior issues is welcome and encouraged to attend.