Blake Ringstrom, seventh-grader at Pequot Lakes Middle School, bikes down the Paul Bunyan Trail in Trailside Park Wednesday, May 24. The field trip was a part of the physical education curriculum and took students from Pequot Lakes to Nisswa Park on bikes. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal

Blake Ringstrom, seventh-grader at Pequot Lakes Middle School, bikes down the Paul Bunyan Trail from Trailside Park on Wednesday, May 24. The field trip was a part of the seventh-grade physical education curriculum and took students from Pequot Lakes to Nisswa Park on bikes.