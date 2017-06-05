Resort, Backus Legion host veterans fishing outing
Veterans from Eagle's Healing Nest at Sauk Centre attended a fishing outing Tuesday, May 23, at Tuck-A-Way Resort on Lake Hattie in Backus.
The resort, owned by Todd Malecha, a disabled veteran, and Malecha's lake neighbors provided boats, bait, gas and guides for the veterans who receive services from Eagle's Nest for post-service physical and emotional issues.
The Backus American Legion and Auxiliary also provided bait and sponsored a post-fishing picnic for the vets. The Auxiliary baked pans of cookies for the group to take home.