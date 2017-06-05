Weather Forecast

Close

    Resort, Backus Legion host veterans fishing outing

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:00 a.m.
    Veterans from Eagle's Healing Nest line up after a fishing outing at Tuck-A-Way resort on Lake Hattie in Backus.

    Veterans from Eagle's Healing Nest at Sauk Centre attended a fishing outing Tuesday, May 23, at Tuck-A-Way Resort on Lake Hattie in Backus.

    The resort, owned by Todd Malecha, a disabled veteran, and Malecha's lake neighbors provided boats, bait, gas and guides for the veterans who receive services from Eagle's Nest for post-service physical and emotional issues.

    The Backus American Legion and Auxiliary also provided bait and sponsored a post-fishing picnic for the vets. The Auxiliary baked pans of cookies for the group to take home.

    Explore related topics:NewsEagle's Healing NestVeterandTuck-a-wayResortfishing outing
    Advertisement