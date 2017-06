Lakeshore Construction’s fifth annual Sandbox took place Saturday, May 13. Between 30-40 families came to get free sand for their sandboxes. Submitted Photo

Lakeshore Construction's fifth annual Sandbox Days took place Saturday, May 13. Between 30-40 families came to get free sand for their sandboxes. Pictured are Ronan, Chiana and Karah Ahrens enjoying a big sand pile.