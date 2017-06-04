Classes can range from school age to senior citizens.

Community Education staff will discuss all ideas.

The deadline for the fall book is Monday, June 19. Call Andrea at 218-568-9342 or email anelson@isd186.org for more information.

Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org or call 218-568-9200.

• Bead, Beads, Beads: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, Eagle View Elementary School Room 154. Fee: $10.

Join Amber Haegele to use beads to make jewelry, key chains and more. All supplies are included.

• Weaving Wonders: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 27-28, Eagle View Elementary School Room 154. Fee: $50 with all supplies included.

Join Amber Haegele to learn to weave using different yarns and styles. Participants will make a weaving to hang on the wall.

• Young Performers Day Camp: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, June 21-24, Pequot Lakes High School Choir Room and auditorium. Fee: $100, includes snack and T-shirt.

This camp is for youth in grades 2-9 as of fall 2017 who have lively imaginations and want to have creative fun. No previous performing experience is necessary.

Session activities include clowning, puppetry, singing, dancing, theater games, character development, improvisation, short plays and skits. Those who wish to perform a solo or small group act will have the opportunity to do so.

A free public performance will take place Saturday, June 24, so participants may showcase their learnings for friends and family.

Participants should bring a bag lunch and beverage daily.

• Science, Technology and Engineering Camps: Join instructor Ryan Swanson, North Dakota State University engineering student, and students from both high school and collegiate level robotics teams for the following classes:

Eureka Engineering: 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 19-23, Pequot Lakes High School Room G106. Fee: $120.

Eureka introduces students in grades 3-5 to the core skills of robotics and their STEM areas through engaging, hands-on learning opportunities. Student groups will work with Lego Mindstorm kits, which include both programming and mechanical components.

For those interested in getting involved in FIRST robotics, Eureka services serves as a transition into a FIRST Lego League team.

Tech Trek: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 19-23, Pequot Lakes High School Room G106. Fee: $120.

Tech Trek provides students in grades 6-8 with opportunities to create and apply knowledge of STEM topics in group settings. Students will work with Lego Mindstorm kits, which integrates electrical, programming and mechanical concepts.

Tech Trek builds a concrete foundation of robotics concepts, which will especially benefit those looking to join a FIRST Tech Challenge team.