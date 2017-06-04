Breezy Point Women's Club luncheon set June 7
Master gardener Coralee Fox shared her expertise about creating and sustaining butterfly habitats at the Breezy Point Area Women's Club monthly luncheon in May.
The next event will take place Wednesday, June 7, at the Pelican Lakes Conservation Club.
Katie Embree will present the program, titled "Making New Friends."
All area women are invited. Regular luncheons are held the first Wednesday of each month.
For more information, call Kay at 218-562-4991.