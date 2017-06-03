Police blotter - June 3, 2017

CRASHES: Report on May 26 at 5:51 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 1 and Little Pine Road in Emily.

Report on May 27 at 12:29 p.m. of a personal injury boat crash on Bass Lake near Pequot Lakes.

FIRE: Report on May 27 at 6:56 p.m. of a grass fire on County Road 13 in Nisswa.

THEFT: Report on May 27 at 1 p.m. of the theft of electrical wire on North Shore Pine Road in Pine River.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on May 28 at 5:47 p.m. of a property damage hit-and-run crash on County Road 4.

Report on May 29 at 11:38 a.m. of a property damage crash on Dove Street.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on May 21 at 5:37 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Butler Street.

Report on May 27 at 2:05 p.m. of a property damage crash on West Sibley Street and Front Street.

THEFTS: Report on May 22 at 2:45 p.m. of a theft on State Highway 371 in Jenkins.

Report on May 25 at 8:38 a.m. of a theft on Old Highway 371 in Jenkins.

Report on May 27 at 5:22 p.m. of a theft on Old Highway 371 in Jenkins.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on May 21 at 1:42 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and no proof of insurance on State Highway 371 and East Sibley Street.

Report on May 27 at 12:30 p.m. of a traffic arrest on State Highway 371 and Grove Street. Driver gave chase in vehicle and foot, and was later apprehended by K9 and State Patrol helicopter.

Nisswa Police Department

COUNTERFEIT: Report on May 26 at 2:41 p.m. of counterfeit on Smiley Road.

THEFT: Report on May 24 at 12:14 p.m. of an attempted theft on Smiley Road.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRASHES: Report on May 26 at 1:39 p.m. of a property damage crash on Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

Report on May 27 at 4:32 p.m. of a personal injury crash on 24th Street in Pine River.

Report on May 27 at 10:42 p.m. of a fatal crash on Hidden Loon Trail in Pequot Lakes.

FIRES: Report on May 26 at 7:50 a.m. of a fire on 40th Avenue in Hackensack.

Report on May 27 at 6:23 a.m. of a fire on State Highway 87 in Backus.