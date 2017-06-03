A special council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, before the regular council meeting to discuss the planning commission's recommendations.

Variance requests

Earlier in the planning and zoning meeting May 26, discussion became heated during a public hearing regarding a bluff setback variance.

Crosslake resident and city council member Dave Nevin applied for a variance for three setbacks on his property on South Landing. His request includes a setback of 12 feet where 30 is required for a proposed porch; a setback of 21 feet where 30 feet is required for a proposed addition; and a setback of 13 feet were 30 feet is required for a proposed deck.

Nevin also has plans to mitigate stormwater runoff, which would benefit nearby Loon Lake.

After planning and zoning commission members expressed their approval of Nevin's plan, Crosslake resident Barb Anderson spoke in opposition during the public hearing. Anderson stated that she previously applied for a similar variance but was denied. She added that Nevin was a commission member at the time and denied her request.

Commission chair Aaron Herzog told Anderson it wasn't the time to discuss her variance application, as it didn't tie into the matter at hand and to sit down if that's all she wanted to discuss; she refused.

"We had the exact same issue - a deck for a bluff setback. You are granting it for him but not for us," Anderson said. "I had an after-the-fact (variance), but it doesn't matter. It still has to deal with what the request was for."

Land Services Specialist Jon Kolstad explained Anderson's application and the surrounding circumstances.

Anderson insisted her denied variance application for a bluff setback for a proposed deck was the same as Nevin's. Herzog reminded her the commission had not voted on anything yet. Anderson sat down.

Resident Bill Schultz then spoke in support of Nevin's application and plans.

The commission ultimately approved Nevin's variance application unanimously.

"We're getting an awful lot in comparison to what we're giving up as far as encroachment," Herzog said.

After the meeting, Anderson further expressed her anger over the matter.

"We went through a process with them (planning and zoning) for a year and a half for literally the exact same request of a bluff setback. It was maybe five different feet," she said. "To be honest, I wouldn't even really care about this except for (Nevin) is the guy who vehemently opposed us and said no. ... And now he just got granted, not one but three, variances for a bluff setback."

Planning and Zoning Supervisor Chris Pence explained the differences between Anderson's and Nevin's requests via a phone call after the meeting.

"The similarities between the applications are that they're in the city of Crosslake and that there's a bluff involved. After that they get very different," Pence said, explaining that Anderson's application was after the fact, meaning her deck was built before applying for a variance.

Pence said city staff discovered the deck during a property inspection. Anderson then applied for a variance that was denied. Nevin has an existing deck and applied for a variance to expand.

Pence said another difference is that Anderson's deck was 1.4 feet from the top of the bluff on her property, but the closest Nevin's deck would be is 12 feet. He added that Nevin does not plan to extend his deck closer to the lake.

"What the board of adjustment ... has done in the past is, if you look at the lake, they typically will allow you to do variances to the side of a structure or to the rear, just don't go any closer than what's already there," Pence said. "And so that's what they did in this situation."

Pence also explained that there is no precedent in situations like this, meaning that a decision for an individual case cannot be made based on a case from years prior.

"In planning and zoning, you have to look at every single case based on its own facts and merit. And sometimes there are similar facts to other applications, but they're never 100 percent the same," he said.