Center Township opens recycling drop-off site

This drop-off site opened June 1 next to Center Township's town hall at 24491 County Road 19, Merrifield.

"This additional opportunity will allow people to recycle, increasing recycling, and decrease the tonnage of material being placed in our landfill," Chris Pence, Crow Wing County division manager for environmental services, said in a news release.

In 2016, commercial recycling represented 90.3 percent of all county recycling at 44,147 tons. Residential recycling represented 9.7 percent of total recycling at 4,732 tons. Proactive efforts by the county, residents, local businesses and local waste haulers to capture recyclable materials and keep them out of the waste stream contributed to the county achieving a 2016 recycling rate of over 50 percent where 35 percent is required by the state of Minnesota.

For more information pertaining to residential recycling opportunities, visit www.crowwing.us and search for "Recycling Locations." This will provide the locations and a map of the county showing 12 recycling locations, 11 oil drop-off sites and 5 pharmaceutical drop-off sites.