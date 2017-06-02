Who pays for, maintains lake buoys? Answer may surprise you

It's also possible that many of those boat captains and others assume area sheriff's office or Department of Natural Resources personnel place all those buoy markers in strategic locations every spring using taxpayer dollars. But that's not entirely so.

Area organizations and lake associations are the entities that spend money - a lot of money - to place buoys in the spring, remove them in the fall, maintain them through the boating season and repair them in the off-season.

"These markers are easy to take for granted but only possible because of nongovernment organizations like the Pelican Lakes Conservation Club. Our nonprofit organization funds and coordinates the purchase, maintenance, installation and removal of buoys each year so that area visitors and residents may safely enjoy one of the finest lakes in the Brainerd area," Shaun Rowley, director of public relations for the Pelicans Lakes Conservation Club, said in an email.

The Whitefish Chain Yacht Club is the entity that takes care of 110 buoys, including 25 lighted buoys, for that 14-lake chain at a total cost of more than $21,500 for installed equipment. The WCYC's annual operating cost is $5,800 - $3,000 for labor and $2,800 for replacement parts, which include buoys, lights and chains to hold the buoys in place.

The yacht club website says: "Our principal responsibility is to provide and maintain the navigational buoys under direction of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department. The county designates the placement of the navigational and no-wake buoys. The WCYC spends several thousand dollars each year on this program. Many of the buoys have solar and battery powered lights to aid in navigation after dark."

On the Gull Lake chain, the Gull Chain of Lakes Association takes charge of the nearly 120 buoys that guide boaters, budgeting about $22,000 per year for the service.

"We do it voluntarily and have for 25 years that I know of," said Bob Toborg, GCOLA board member. "Originally, the buoy system was put in by a group of businessmen with resorts around the lake who put milk cartons with lights on them to mark rock piles. That graduated to genuine marker buoys. The originals didn't have any lights on them. Shortly after, they started putting lights on them and we had to change the batteries every two weeks. It got pretty tedious."

Now buoys have solar-powered lights.

Jim Fogarty, CEO/president of the Pelican Lakes Conservation Club - which handles Pelican and Little Pelican lakes - said that organization will spend about $20,000 in 2017 on buoys. That includes just under $10,000 this year for repairs, including eight replaced buoys and 28 that needed new light kits.

"Not every year is it that crazy," he said, noting the PLCC is lucky to be in a position to fund the buoys thanks to pulltab operations at the Commander Restaurant & Bar, JJ's Pub and Billy's, all in Breezy Point, and the Northwoods Inne in Ossipee, as well as through other fundraisers.

"Otherwise I think it would be harder because you'd be out looking for donations and wondering how we do this," Fogarty said.

"You wouldn't believe some of the boulders in Pelican," he said. "There are a lot of people who have had prop strikes and they're thankful that we have the buoys out there."

The 300-member PLCC also raises money through bingo and meat raffles at the establishments listed above, membership dinners, pancake breakfasts and annual dues.

Jim Spielman, of Ricka Manufacturing in Breezy Point, places 78 buoys on Pelican Lake for the PLCC, and 13 buoys on Lake Ossawinnamakee.

Waterfront Services in Crosslake handles the buoys on the Whitefish Chain. Bonnie Coffey, of the WCYC, said buoys are paid for through dues and donations. The yacht club has 215 members. The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association has historically made an annual $500 donation to support the placement of the buoys on the Whitefish Chain as well.

GCOLA's Toborg said buoys can last 10-12 years - if they don't get hit by boats or vandalized. Buoys cost about $400 each when including the buoy itself, the chain and weight to hold it in place and the light.

"It gets kind of expensive," Toborg said.

Gull Lake Marina handles the buoys for GCOLA. The lake association has an Adopt-A-Buoy program to help pay for them. For one $500 donation, people can adopt a buoy for five years in memory of someone, and that buoy gets a sticker denoting that family. GCOLA currently has 25-30 buoys that were adopted.

Sheriff's office responsibilities

DJ Downie, recreational supervisor with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, said via email that the sheriff's department works in partnership with lake associations to help them mark their lakes as they deem necessary.

"The only buoy placement that is governed is the slow/no-wake areas that are defined in the water use ordinance," he wrote, adding that the law specifically exempts the need to mark hazards.

"If we become aware of an obvious hazard, we will let the association know and if they don't choose to mark it, we may do so ourselves," Downie wrote. "But, as far as the everyday/every year operation of placement of the buoys, these organizations deserve the credit for the cost associated with it."

Erick Hoglund, Cass County chief deputy, said Cass County buys the needed number of buoys and places them to mark what the county deems necessary on lakes. He also said government agencies aren't obligated to mark all obstacles in the water, and that's where lake associations and other organizations contribute.

"It really is people's responsibility to know where they're boating and what is dangerous," he said, noting boaters also need to understand what each buoy signifies in regard to their different colors and markings.

Hoglund reminded lakeshore owners they must apply for a permit if they want to place buoys to mark swimming areas in a lake. Placing buoys just to keep boats away is not a valid reason.