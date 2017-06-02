State Legislature: Area lawmakers deem session successful

Freshman Sen. Sandy Layman, R-Cohasset, whose district includes the Pine River-Backus area, experienced her first legislative session as an elected official. She said she found great mentorship from her fellow lawmakers, whom she described as dedicated to public service. To her, the experience was educational and positive.

"The Republicans laid out an agenda and stuck to it. Sometimes you hear about the priorities and then wonder what happened to the priorities. This session the priorities were to tackle the health care crisis, and we did that," Layman said. "The second was to take that budget surplus and prioritize some very targeted tax relief. Right behind that was a long-awaited and needed investment in transportation, roads and bridges, particularly."

That investment in transportation was a big success for veteran Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, who said there hasn't been a transportation bill since 2008. She was also pleased with the bonding bill that passed.

"It's significant for the whole state, but I'm really excited that I was able to get in Cypress Drive for Baxter. And then of course we all worked really hard to get Cuyuna in," Ruud said, referring to the Cuyuna mountain bike trail system. "So our area came out really, really well."

Much like Layman, rookie Rep. John Poston, R-Lake Shore, viewed the experience in almost exclusively positive light. He also focused on the learning experience and mentorship of his first legislative session.

"I got some bills passed and stood on the floor a few times, so I got some of the rookieness out of myself," Poston said. "The tough part of it is the end. We were there about 100 hours in five days. That's something you don't expect. When you are sitting in the chamber for your 28th hour in a row, you start to understand you have two parties, two houses and administration, and everyone has to come together to get it done. It's very frustrating, especially if you are a freshman."

Though Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, isn't a new legislator, he served as Senate majority leader for the first time this session. He described the session as possibly the most productive he has seen in decades, based on the number and types of bills negotiated.

"When we ran for office we said we would stop the collapse of the health care crisis," Gazelka said. "We did that; it was $842 million. We said we would pass a transportation bill for roads and bridges. That was $300 million a year or biennium, plus we put over $300 million in the bonding bill. We said we would pass significant tax relief; we did that as well. We have tax relief for social security income for seniors, small business owners, agriculture property tax relief, first in the nation student loan relief in the way we wrote it, among many other things."

Ruud echoed the positivity of Gazelka's triumphs, especially in terms of tax relief, which returning Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, saw as successful as well.

"I just think that it was one of the best packages I've ever seen," Ruud said, adding that she was grateful for Gazelka's leadership during the session.

"He was able to work with the governor and get things done, and that I think made a difference," Ruud said.

Gazelka also applauded the final acceptance of the Real ID and said he expects that due to steady negotiation with Gov. Mark Dayton, the aforementioned bills in question should pass. Heintzeman agreed and added the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources bill as a project of his during the session that he was proud of and expects Dayton to sign.

"I don't think that there's anything there that he doesn't support," Heintzeman said.

Other positives for the legislators include a teacher reform that Ruud thinks will revolutionize the state of Minnesota and legislation that Heintzeman said will help children access mental health care.

"That was something that I was able to bring to the committee," Heintzeman said. "Being able to make some reforms available across the HHS (Department of Health and Human Services) spectrum I think will help either stabilize costs, and in some cases even lower premiums for some folks that weren't able to find a company here in Minnesota previously."

The downfall though, Gazelka said, is that the state plans to spend more money than his party had hoped.

"Republicans really tried to rein in the growth of government," he said. "Health and human services was the most difficult one. That one is growing by a rate of over 20 percent in the biennium. You cannot continue that trend and have any resources for anything else ... We only made small changes, and in the end the governor said we had to agree with him to spend money in the access fund."

In terms of challenges, Layman cited the long wait to reach compromises, though she admits she finally understands that sometimes the pressure of looming deadlines is necessary to force compromise.

Ruud said she had a lot of learning to do as a member of the majority this time around, but she believes she matured as a legislator along the way and agreed with Gazelka that this session was one of the most productive she has ever seen.

"It's just amazing what we got accomplished," she said.