After 37 years with the city of Fifty Lakes, Buchite retired at the end of March, and Steve Maeger took her place as liquor manager.

Liquor manager calls it quits: Toni Buchite retires after 37 years with city of Fifty Lakes

The council removed Buchite as an authorizing signatory power for the city's ATM and lottery accounts and added Maeger.

Liquor store employee Taylor Johnson's resignation was also approved at the meeting, and the council hired Mike Potter and Cinda Glendening-Johnston.

The council then reviewed the liquor store's commercial service and maintenance contract from SCR, which it approved at a cost of $2,130. The Fifty Lakes Bar and Bottle Shop will pay $990 for refrigeration equipment and split the rest of the cost - for new HVAC equipment - with the city. The bar will pay 65 percent of the remaining cost, while the city will pay 35 percent.

Lastly in regard to the liquor store, the council accepted a dram insurance quote from Illinois Casualty for $3,718, with funds to be paid from the liquor store account.

In other business May 9, the council:

• Adopted a floodplain regulations ordinance.

• Discussed a request from Rocky and Barbara King to vacate a portion of Northland Drive. A public hearing on the matter will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

• Allowed GoNorth event banners to be placed on the group's property and waived the permit fee for placement.

• Decided to hire either a licensed or registered contractor to perform maintenance updates on the fire hall building. The council directed Fire Chief Andy Hemphill to find a contractor.

• Accepted a bid of $57,382.63 from Anderson Brothers for repairs to Peninsula Road. The council requested that no construction take place during the week of July 4.

• Voted to install a porta-potty near the community center and park are from May 15 - Sept. 15.

• Allowed the Fifty Lakes Day committee to buy four tents, with costs not to exceed $800.