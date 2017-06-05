Crow Wing County Board: Planning an intersection fix

The property, which contains a single-family home and several outbuildings, is on the southeastern quadrant of the intersection of county highways 3 and 4. Across the street from a bar/restaurant and convenience store, and next to a newly erected Dollar General store, the home on the property was built closer to the highway than current requirements would allow. County Engineer Tim Bray told the county board May 23 the commercial development will likely increase traffic volume in an area already the subject of some of the highest volumes on county highways.

Serving as a route to the cities of Breezy Point and Crosslake, along with to and from nearby manufacturing employer Clow Stamping Company, the highways see between 3,200 and 7,000 vehicles per day, according to a 2015 study. County Highway 3 to the south sees the highest volume, with 7,000 vehicles traveling the corridor in one day. County Highway 3 to the north sees 5,100 vehicles a day, while County Highway 4 sees 3,200 vehicles. Bray said geometric constraints—driven in part by the parcel in question—have required the intersection be controlled by a stop sign alone. Past attempts to alleviate safety and volume concerns at the intersection include a dedicated right-turn lane, street lights, a rural intersection conflict warning system and a southbound bypass lane.

Still, Bray said, models predict the intersection will be "failing" within 20 years, mostly impacting westbound traffic controlled by the stop sign. Bray noted outside of statistical models, it is not uncommon on summer weekends to see traffic backed up by one-quarter mile or more.

"Working with a willing owner and preserving this parcel for a future safety/intersection improvement project can have large benefits," Bray stated in a request for board action. "In addition, limiting increased development on this specific parcel will keep the county from becoming 'handcuffed' in terms of what the future improvement can become."

Bev White owns the property the county is interested in purchasing. White, 75, said her husband died more than three years ago, and upkeep of the property on her own is becoming too difficult. She said she knew the county was interested, so contacted them when she concluded it was time to sell. White has lived at the home for 50 years, and watched as the intersection became busier over the decades.

"This intersection keeps getting busier and busier out here," White said. "The traffic is quite a bit. I've lived here 50 years and raised three kids here, and they have seen quite a difference, too, as the years go by."

The county board unanimously authorized Bray to hire an appraiser, extend an offer and negotiate the acquisition of the property.

In other business, the county board:

Hosted a public hearing on a land exchange between the county and Potlatch, at which no one spoke. The exchange involves two parcels in Center Township. The exchange will add 40 acres to a larger area of tax-forfeited land managed by the county along the western bank of the Mississippi River. The parcel Potlatch will acquire will add to a larger area of other land the company owns.

Authorized an agreement with the National Joint Powers Alliance to contract the work associated with child care licensing. Crow Wing and Wadena counties are both working with the NJPA to cover that required service, said Kara Terry, community services director. The cost for the work will be based upon population size and will be the same as a contract manager position currently shared between Cass, Crow Wing, Wadena and Morrison counties.

Conveyed property to the city of Crosby and the Crosby-Ironton School District. The property adjacent to County Highway 33 was originally acquired by the county as part of a drainage/flooding mitigation project and to clean up property lines, a request for board action stated.

Approved an amendment to the adult mental health grant contract with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, accepting an additional $136,252 for Region Five-Plus. The funds will be used to cover crisis services—specifically, after-hour mental health professionals and crisis residential services for uninsured and underinsured people.

Accepted a modified trail permit for the Crosslake Nordic Ridge recreation trail. The modified permit will allow the trail to become 5 feet wider, accommodating both a skate lane and classic lane on the cross-country skiing trails.

Authorized a contract with Anderson Brothers Construction to complete roadwork on County Highway 48 from Highway 210 to Minnesota Drive. The contracted amount was $986,421.

Approved grant-in-aid trail permits between the county and a number of snowmobile clubs.

Approved dozens of liquor license renewals for 3.2 percent malt liquor, on-sale and Sunday sales, combination, off-sale, club on-sale and on-sale wine.

Accepted a $500 donation from the Brainerd Jaycees to the Crow Wing County Dive Team.

Approved the hiring of the following people: Rebecca Ridlon, administrative associate, jail; Sean Condon, correctional officer, jail; Brett Kelly, geographic information systems intern, information technology; Brian Winskowski, engineering technician, highway department; Carolyn Reller, accounting technician, community services; Aric Larson, seasonal boat and water deputy, sheriff's office; Logan Madsen, recreational assistant, sheriff's office; Kevin Finnegan, recreational assistant, sheriff's office; and Vanessa Herold, 911 communications officer, sheriff's office.

Accepted the promotion of Stephanie Barrett to child support officer, community services, and approved replacement staffing for her position as an accounting technician.

Accepted the departure of Cindi Harren, financial worker, community services, and approved replacement staffing.