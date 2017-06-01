After the new, permanent lanes of Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes and Jenkins open, motorists should use the new Highway 371/Crow Wing County Road 11 interchange for the easiest access to downtown Pequot Lakes.

The new interchange spans County Road 11 over Highway 371 and uses oval-shaped roundabouts at each end of the County Road 11 bridge. The oval-shaped roundabouts will improve traffic flow while reducing severe right-angle crashes at the Highway 371/County Road 11 junction.

Motorists are reminded that vehicles entering a roundabout must yield to vehicles already inside the roundabout.

Motorists may also access Pequot Lakes and local roads by using the new redesigned intersection located north of downtown Pequot Lakes at Highway 371/County Road 112, just south of Jenkins. "Reduced conflict intersections," also known as "Michigan lefts" or "J-turns," have shown to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes at higher speed intersections by up to 80 percent. To learn more about these RCIs, visit mndot.gov/d3/hwy371/rci.html.

Other traffic changes include:

• Highway 371 between Nisswa and County Road 168/County Road 107 will remain a two-lane work zone until September 2017.

• All lanes of the existing Highway 371 between County Road 168 and Chamber Lane in Pequot Lakes will temporarily close after the new lanes of Highway 371 open. County Road 168 itself will remain open and accessible using the new Highway 371/County Road 168/County Road 107 intersection.

• After the new lanes of Highway 371 are opened, the existing Highway 371 roadway will be renamed "Patriot Avenue."

• To access County Road 29, and other roads in the Edna Lake and West Twin Lake area west of Highway 371, follow the detour along Highway 371 to the Villa View Drive/Lower Cullen Road intersection.

• All lanes of County Road 16 in Jenkins will open, and the signal system at Highway 371/County Road 16 will become operational.

• The Myers Road detour will end.

Open house scheduled June 15

Residents, businesses and visitors to the area are invited to join MnDOT and project leaders at an outdoor open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 alongside vendors at the Pequot Lakes Marketplace in the Park. Watch for more information on the open house soon.

The new lanes, interchange, reduced conflict intersections and open house are part of the Highway 371 four-lane expansion project in Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Jenkins. When the project is complete in fall 2017, motorists will see:

• Highway 371 expanded to four lanes between Nisswa and Jenkins,

• A new Highway 371/County Road 11 interchange that provides safe and easy access to Pequot Lakes,

• A new, safer access to the Highway 371 frontage road in Jenkins,

• A new box culvert bridge spanning Cullen Brook,

• A realigned and improved Paul Bunyan Trail,

• Improvements to the local road systems in Pequot Lakes and Jenkins.

Stay connected with the project

For more project information, go to www.dot.state.mn.us/roundabouts/ for more about roundabouts, sign up for this project's email updates or visit mndot.gov/d3/hwy371/, and follow on Twitter @MnDOTCentral.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.