During jury selection, the black woman said she was unfairly pepper-sprayed by police, while the white man said he could not be impartial toward an officer who fired a gun into a car with a child.

The two were among five excused so far from the jury pool convened to hear the trial of Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez, 29, faces one count of second-degree manslaughter in the death last summer of a black motorist — 32-year-old Philando Castile.

Yanez, who is Latino, also is charged with two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a weapon for endangering the lives of Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her young child when he opened fire into Castile's vehicle.

The trial started Tuesday with jury selection, expected to continue through the remainder of the week.

Presiding Judge William H. Leary III and attorneys for the prosecution and the defense spent Wednesday questioning individual jurors about their backgrounds, opinions and general knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the case.

Much of the inquiry dealt with potential jurors' past interactions with police, personal ties to law enforcement, whether or not they believed police were more credible than ordinary citizens, and what kind of experience they had with firearms or permitting for firearms.

Five potential jurors made it through to the next round of inquiry, which is expected to take place Friday. About four-fifths of the 50-member jury pool has yet to be individually questioned.

Of those moving on, three were older white males, one was a young black man and another an older white woman.

Their occupations include general manager at a gas station, medical-cab driver, aspiring computer engineer, inspector at a sheet metal shop and a worker at a small metal finishing shop.

Three were gun owners and two had permits to carry. Two also rode motorcycles. One potential juror said he had relatives in law enforcement.

Most of the five said they had little to no knowledge of the case, though a few followed initial media reports when news of the fatal shooting first broke last July.

A black woman later dismissed said she was well-informed about what had happened and believed Yanez had acted carelessly.

"A good person wouldn't shoot in a car seven or eight times with innocent bystanders," the woman told defense attorney Paul Engh.

She also told Leary that she believed that police and the criminal justice system did not always treat people of color fairly.

"And as you're sitting here today, you believe (Yanez) is guilty, right?" Engh asked the woman.

"Yes," she said.

The prosecution unsuccessfully tried to get an older white woman dismissed after she failed to disclose that she had shared three favorable posts about law enforcement on her Facebook page despite being asked about such conduct.

The woman later said that she forgot about the posts and that while she generally considers herself to be pro-police, she doesn't think anyone is "above the law."

"I respect them, but they also have to follow the law just like I do," the woman said.

She was eventually passed to the next round.

All of the potential jurors moving on said they could cast aside their personal opinions and act as impartial and fair judges.

The jury panel is expected be whittled down to 23 by Friday morning.

At that point, the defense will get to choose five more potential jurors to excuse without explanation. The prosecution will get to strike three at that time.

Fifteen jurors ultimately will be selected for the case, with three serving as alternates.

Castile's mother and sister attended Wednesday's proceedings but declined to comment. It was not apparent that any of Yanez's relatives were present.

Opening statements and testimony in the case are expected to start Tuesday.

Yanez pulled over Castile for a broken tail-light in Falcon Heights on July 6 and also because he thought Castile looked like one of the suspects in a recent armed robbery in the area. It was later determined Castile was not involved in that incident, according to court records.

Shortly after pulling him over, Castile reportedly told Yanez he had a firearm on him.

After telling Castile not to reach for it, Yanez fired seven shots into the vehicle, fatally wounding Castile.

Yanez's defense attorneys maintain that the officer acted in self-defense out of fear for his life. They also say Castile was high on marijuana at the time of the shooting and therefore culpable in his death.

The state alleges that Yanez shot recklessly as Castile was trying to produce the driver's license the officer had requested to see.

They also dispute that Castile was high at the time.