By now, I would think some of you are actually starting to believe me when I tell you this: Tonight will most likely be the last time this many members of your class will ever be assembled in one place.

I think Dr. Seuss said it best, "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."

For the last four years I've told you to get off your phones, get to class and get to work. Well tonight, tonight is special. So at this time would you please take out your phone and let's capture this moment. Snap a pic, update your story as "graduate" on Snapchat, create the best hashtag - how about #wetried your class' motto. Oh and no worries, I'm live streaming on Instagram just so you can't escape my message.

--- --- --- --- ---

Pequot Lakes High School Class of 2017

Number of graduates: 118

Class colors: Red and charcoal

Class flower: Gardenia

Class motto: "It always seems impossible until it's done." - Nelson Mandela

Class song: "Good Life" - One Republic

--- --- --- --- ---

I digress. I have to be honest, I have been struggling. What do you say to the class that is, yes, extremely diverse in almost every way. Oh, and let's not forget to mention a group of 18-year-olds that is already smarter on every topic, to include life in general, than anyone in this gymnasium, including the principal.

However, did you know that the very class sitting here about to graduate became the first grade in recent history to lose homecoming, lose every grade level competition since ninth grade, jump off the roof during senior pranks as sophomores, maybe had the worst attendance - just ask Diane; she can confirm.

But on the flip side, had the highest academic achievements in school history. The highest ACT scores, the most college grads, the most college credits taken and earned.

What do you say? What I will tell you is what the program, the yearbook or transcript won't tell you. Sitting in front of me is a group of young people who are extremely resilient and have a general love for one another that is rarely found. Tonight we celebrate the struggle this group of kids has and continues to survive every day. Students in this class have survived cancer, some have buried their parents, some have had no parents, been homeless, overcome drug addiction and even dealt with the death of a classmate.

--- --- --- --- ---

KLICK! Photo Gallery - Pequot Lakes HS Graduation 2017 - 632 photos!

Seniors graduated in ceremony at school's athletic complex.

KLICK here to view!

--- --- --- --- ---

This group of kids is special, and for that I am so proud of each and every one on of them.

The last 13+ years have been filled with learning a lot of things, and admittedly some items you may never use again. However, you've also learned what it means to be a Patriot, and tonight when you move that tassel from right to left, you also transition from student to alumni; however, you'll always be Patriots.

As Patriots we have learned about Patriot Pride since kindergarten and have strived to live by the words previously mentioned tonight: Respect, Responsibility, Integrity. Tonight, I want to remind you what it means to be a Patriot. If you want you can even call them Rankin's rules.

First is respect. It's a simple word with a pretty straightforward meaning. I believe, regardless of gender, race, belief system, sexual orientation or ethnicity, all people are just like you and me, and they should be treated just like you'd like to be treated.

Almost all of you are living in Mayberry tonight. If you don't know what Mayberry is, ask your parents or grandparents. Your world is about to become much more diverse, and your eyes will be opened. Remember you're a Patriot, so remember to always be respectful.

Over the last seven years you've been part of our Veterans Day program. This annual event was purposeful to remind each and every one of you that respect will always be extended to those who serve or have served our nation, state, community and neighborhoods.

In fact, I would like those who are with us tonight who serve or have served in our military, police forces, firefighters and paramedics/first responders to stand so we can publicly recognize you and thank you for your service.

The second value we have as Patriots is responsibility. This means it's your responsibility to live this blessing called life to its fullest! The military has taken me to some places that have opened my eyes, and let me inform you how lucky you are to live in the greatest country in the world.

All of you are unique with different gifts and talents. If there is one thing I ask each of you in return for all we have given you is this - just give it your very best and no matter what, no matter how dire it looks or how far you may fall behind, no matter how bad the odds look, even that day when you get news that you don't think you can survive, please remember this - just don't quit. Ever.

The final word is integrity. Again, I think Dr. Seuss puts it best. "Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than You."

When it's all said and done, I believe to live with integrity means the following: to live a life centered on honesty, being reliable, authentic (which means living your life the way you want to live, not the way society says you have to live it).

Furthermore, it's taking an inventory of where you are at and reassessing where you want to go. Let's face it, tonight you all sit here excited about the next chapter of your life; however, you might only get to page three of that new chapter and have to start over.

Let's take a poll. Would you please raise your hand if you knew what you wanted to do when you graduated high school? Now drop your hand if you are currently doing something different than that plan you had. That's right, hardly anyone is actually living their high school dream, and that's OK. As long as you do it with integrity, you'll be just fine.

In summary, I've known most of you since you were brand new backpack-wearing, mom's cookie-sharing, excited about school sixth-graders. As Patriots, I have a challenge for you. Continue to live with Patriot Pride: Respect, Responsibility and Integrity. The last four years have been interesting, at times challenging and almost always entertaining, but watching each of you develop into your own person has been very satisfying and fulfilling for me personally.

So tonight I have a special challenge for each of you. Roughly a month ago I got a chance to watch many of you in action during our annual Day of Caring. Seeing the pride you took in helping others made me the proudest I've ever been of a group of young adults.

So tonight, my challenge is how are you going to continue to serve others and positively change the world you live in? Your education was paid forward for you by thousands of people you will never know or get a chance to thank. They gave you the best gift anyone could ever get, an education. The ability to learn the truth for yourself because you could read, calculate and solve complex problems.

So tonight I have a gift from me to you. I know it's small, but don't tell my wife because it cost more than $500. So at this time I would like you to look under your chair. A special card has been prepared just for you from me and my entire team of teachers, paraeducators and support staff. I've placed $5 of my own money in each of your cards.

This isn't meant for you personally. My goal is that you use this money and hopefully you match it and your parents and the loved ones here tonight match it and that you give someone else a gift by paying it forward.

I hope this inspires you to make the difference in someone else's lives the same way I hope I and my entire team have hopefully forever touched and changed your lives. I am so proud of each of you and love each and every one of you! Congratulations, Class of 2017!