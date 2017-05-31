Q and A: What happened to Minnesota legislative budget?

Dayton vetoed the Legislature's funding for the two years beginning July 1, which raised a many questions and created some confusion. Here are some questions and answers that may help clear up the issue:

Does state government have a budget?

Mostly. Dayton signed 10 bills that fund state government to the tune of $46 billion over the next two years. However, he vetoed about $130 million in funding for the Legislature.

So what if the Legislature is not funded?

Legislative leaders say their $10 million in reserves will run out "in a month or two," which means money would not be available to keep staff on the payroll, buy common items like copy paper and pay lawmakers.

The staff handles many issues such as helping people navigate a state government bureaucracy that can be intimidating. For instance, a legislative staffer may help a citizen find the right person to ask about why a tax refund check did not arrive.

Staff members also are critical in running legislative committees. While fewer committees operate between legislative sessions, there are some. For instance, House and Senate committees probably will travel the state this year to look over public works projects they may fund next year.

Lawyers, researchers and others also write bills at the request of lawmakers, send news releases and columns to the media, and do many other duties.

If money is not forthcoming when the Legislature is due to return next Feb. 20, it would be hard to even meet in session.

Will lawmakers get a pay raise even with the veto?

Maybe. While no money was included in budget bills to fund a pay raise ordered by an independent commission that voters established in November, many in the Capitol say the raise is mandated.

There also is the feeling that the state constitution requires legislators to be paid before other money is spent. So if the Legislature's budget begins to run dry, legislators could be paid while staffers are being laid off. But lawmakers only would get money while some remains in the bank.

Is the Legislature doing anything about this?

Of course. Lawmakers are beginning the process of taking the Dayton veto to court. Since this apparently is the first time a governor has singled out legislative funding for a veto, the case could plow new ground.

What do legislative leaders say about why the governor cannot defund the Legislature?

They say that Article III of the Minnesota Constitution provides:

"The powers of government shall be divided into three distinct departments: legislative, executive and judicial. No person or persons belonging to or constituting one of these departments shall exercise any of the powers properly belonging to either of the others except in the instance expressly provided in this constitution."

Why does Dayton feel his action is legal?

He said the constitution gives him authority to veto a spending item, which is known as a line-item veto. He said the constitution does not limit the types of spending he can reject.

Didn't I read that the courts did not get all the money they wanted? How does that play into this?

In an interesting irony, the same legislative leaders who shorted Minnesota courts' budget request now are asking the courts to allow them to have full funding.

Lorie Gildea felt so strongly about the Republican-written court budget that she broke tradition and became the first chief justice to testify in front of a House-Senate conference committee when she asked for more court funding.

Why did Dayton veto legislative funding?

The Democratic governor gave two reasons he vetoed money for the Republican-controlled Legislature:

1) One of the GOP bills tucked into a provision state that the state Revenue Department would be funded only if the tax bill was signed. Dayton called the procedure dishonest.

2) He wants five provisions in bills he just signed into law removed from law during a special legislative session in which lawmakers also can re-approve their budget. Dayton said he will not sign any Legislature funding measure unless lawmakers approve the five changes.

Will the legislative funding veto affect next year's governor race?

What impact it will have is unknown, but it certainly will be a topic.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, who may run for the Republican governor nomination, said Tuesday morning that he planned to rest a lot this summer before deciding whether to run. After Dayton's Tuesday night veto, Daudt's free time may be more scarce.