Steve Verville, 42, driver of the ATV, died at the scene of the accident, which was reported at 10:42 p.m., the sheriff's office reported. Passengers Kevin David Rogers, 51, Breezy Point, and Troy Mitchell Cable, 46, Crosslake, were treated at the scene and taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

The sheriff's office reported that a 2014 Polaris Ranger was traveling on a driveway at a residence when it left the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting the driver and two passengers.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Lake Shore and Pequot Lakes police departments, State Patrol, Zone 3 First Responders, Pequot Lakes Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.

Earlier in the day, at 12:04 p.m. in Bull Moose Township of rural Backus, in the Foot Hills State Forest area, an ATV accident resulted in injuries to Kevin Theodore Baker, 57, Somerton, Arizona.

A 2005 Arctic Cat ATV was travelling on the ATV trail when the driver lost control and overturned, pinning the driver underneath it. Baker was extricated from the scene and transported to a Twin Cities hospital via North Memorial Air Care.

Assisting at the scene were Backus Fire and Rescue, North Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and members from the Woodtick Wheelers ATV and ROAR clubs.

Another accident occurred at 4:32 p.m. Saturday, May 27, also in Bull Moose Township in the Foot Hills State Forest area, resulting in injuries to Timothy Francis Czeck, 22, Marshall.

A 2005 Yamaha ATV was travelling on the ATV trail when the driver lost control and fell off the machine. Czeck was extricated from the scene and transported to the Brainerd hospital via North Ambulance.

Assisting at the scene were Backus Fire and Rescue, Pine River Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and LifeLink.

A fourth accident that day reported at 5:54 p.m. in Remer Township injured Randy Lee Puncochar, 56, St. Michael, and Kellie Jean Juhl, 54, Clearwater, the sheriff's office reported.

The investigation shows that a 2014 Polaris Sportsman was travelling on a roadway when the driver lost control, causing the ATV to roll several times and strike a mailbox, injuring both the driver and passenger. Both were transported to the Deer River hospital and Juhl was further transported via AirCare to a Duluth hospital.

Assisting at the scene was the Remer Ambulance Service.

These incidents all remain under investigation.