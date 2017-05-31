The race fee is $15 per individual or $35 for a family of four. T-shirts will be available for purchase on site. Prizes will be awarded for first place in the adult and child female and male groups, and there will be a prize for the best use of purple or best purple costume.

The 14th annual Pine River-Backus Area Relay For Life, featuring seven teams, will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, June 16, when the gates open for the community at the PR-B High School track. There will be a silent auction from 6-9:15 p.m., food and games for the kids, along with "pie-throwing" (whipped cream on a plate). For a $5 donation, choose a contestant to receive the pie in the face. Contestants are Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, PR-B Superintendent David Endicott, PR-B High School Principal Andrew Forbort, PR-B Elementary School Principal Rick Aulie, Pequot Lakes Middle School Principal Mike O'Neil and Pequot Lakes Superintendent Chris Lindholm.

Corey Tackmann from Superstation K106 in Wadena returns as master of ceremonies. The opening ceremony honoring all cancer survivors will begin at 7 p.m. All cancer survivors are encouraged to check in between 6 and 7 p.m. and be part of the opening ceremony.

The luminary lighting will take place at dusk. Luminaries can be purchased at the relay up until the ceremony. Before the luminary lighting there will be a ceremony recognizing those lost in the past year to cancer and those who have battled cancer during their life. Send the name of loved ones to tgrewe@tds.net and they will be included in this ceremony. Come and light the candle for that person, too.

Donations are being accepted online at www.cancer.org. Select "Join Relay For Life," enter ZIP code 56474, search for a participant or team and make a donation.

Pine River businesses are encouraged to dress up their storefronts with purple the week of the relay. There will be a prize for the best display.