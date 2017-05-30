ATV crash kills Pequot Lakes man

The Cass County Sheriff's Office was called at 10:42 p.m. and upon arrival, deputies learned the Polaris was travelling on a driveway at a residence when it left the roadway striking a tree. The driver of the ATV, Steve Verville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the sheriff's office reported. The passengers a 51-year-old Breezy Point man and a 46-year-old Crosslake man were treated at the scene and transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Lake Shore and Pequot Lakes police departments, Minnesota State Patrol, Zone 3 First Responders, Pequot Lakes Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted Cass County at the scene.