    Nisswa-stämman workshops set June 9

    By Denton (Denny) Newman Jr. Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Each year, the Nisswa-stämman Scandinavian Folk Music Festival brings top-level folk musicians from Scandinavia to Nisswa. They not only perform at the festival, but they also share their talents with aspiring students on the day before the festival. Screen grab of the Nisswa-stämman website homepage.

    Nisswa-stämman instrumental, singing and dancing workshops are set for Friday, June 9.

    Workshops will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 at several homes in the Nisswa area. There will be workshops in Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish and Danish fiddling and ensemble workshops where all instruments are welcome to participate.

    Swedish folk dancers will teach old-time couple dances, and no partner is necessary. These workshops all require advance registration and payment.

    For more information, go to http://www.nisswastamman.org/stamma/workshops17.html or contact Janet Hill at janethillnew@gmail.com or 218-259-4090.

