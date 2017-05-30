Nisswa-stämman workshops set June 9

Workshops will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 at several homes in the Nisswa area. There will be workshops in Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish and Danish fiddling and ensemble workshops where all instruments are welcome to participate.

Swedish folk dancers will teach old-time couple dances, and no partner is necessary. These workshops all require advance registration and payment.

For more information, go to http://www.nisswastamman.org/stamma/workshops17.html or contact Janet Hill at janethillnew@gmail.com or 218-259-4090.