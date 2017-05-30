Shoppers enjoy chocolate, help Kinship Partners
One hundred shoppers visited downtown Nisswa businesses Saturday, May 20, collecting specialty chocolate at 10 stores as part of the first Downtown Nisswa Chocolate Walk fundraiser for Kinship Partners.
Tickets sold for $25 per person with all proceeds benefiting the Kinship Partners youth mentoring program. Participating business contributed to a prize package awarded at the end of the day. Ten area businesses provided the specialty chocolate treats.
Coordinated by the Nisswa Chamber and Kinship Partners, plans are to expand the Chocolate Walk next year to more businesses and participants.