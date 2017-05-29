Russ Anderson of Brainerd recognized as extraordinary nurse
Russ Anderson, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit, was recognized with a DAISY award on May 8 at Essentia in Brainerd. Russ lives in Brainerd and has been a nurse with Essentia Health for three years. He was honored with the DAISY Award for his kindness and compassion shown to patients and their families.
Upon receiving the award, Russ said, "I was not expecting this, thank you."
Nurses at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Clinics are being honored with the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's national program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.