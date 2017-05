Submitted Photo Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, parents and scout leaders participated in the Adopt-A-Highway cleanup Monday, May 8.

About 40 Pine River-Backus Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, siblings, parents and Scout leaders participated in the Adopt-A-Highway cleanup Monday, May 8, of the Pine River-Backus Boy Scouts adopted section of Highway 371, which stretches from U.S. Bank in Pine River to Wilson Junction.