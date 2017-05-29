Highway 371 four-lane construction work resulted in the loss of trees that once hid the lake from highway motorists' view. The large contingent planted trees - including different varieties of maple, birch and pine - Saturday, May 20. They completed the plantings before the weekend rain came.

"With the highway construction, I thought it would be a good project to fill the tree line," said Erik Maas, a member of Boy Scout Troop 424 in Excelsior who coordinated the planting as an Eagle Scout project.

Maas' parents have a seasonal home on East Twin Lake and his grandmother, Diane Eitrheim, is a full-time East Twin resident.

Despite the rain and cold, the Scouts set up camp in East Twin residents Tom and Nancy Adams' yard for the weekend.

In addition to the Scouts' labor, East Twin Lake Association members and a grant provided funding for the trees. Tom Adams, lake association president, said the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Department of Natural Resources do plan to plant some trees after the highway project is complete, but that planting isn't scheduled to happen until at least 2019.

"Many of us around East Twin were interested in accelerating the process," Adams said via email, noting they received permission from MnDOT and the DNR to plant more mature trees this year.

The lake association applied for and received a $3,000 matching grant from the Crow Wing Environment Protection Advised Fund and asked East Twin Lake residents to donate money for the project.

"Not only did we meet the match requirement, we almost doubled the number," Adams said. "And the trees we are planting will not be seedlings but will be (depending on the type of tree) be between 4 and 12 feet high. So there will be an immediate impact."