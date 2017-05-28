Faith in Action volunteer training set June 1 in Hackensack

Interested individuals or couples can register for a new volunteer training from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 1, at the Faith in Action office, located in the laundromat building, 120 Whipple Ave. E., in Hackensack.

Volunteers are able to choose how and when they want to volunteer. Volunteers must complete an application process, including the two-hour training and background checks.

For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services, to sign up for volunteer training or to schedule a volunteer training in another community, call 218-675-5435 or email cassfia@uslink.net.