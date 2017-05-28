Find out what Toastmasters offers May 31 in Pequot Lakes
Do you lack self confidence? Do you need leadership skills? Do you have a speech coming up?
The Out of Towners Toastmasters club will offer a free, one-hour Orientation to Toastmasters session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Pequot Lakes Library.
All are welcome.
Find out: What is Toastmasters? How do I decide if Toastmasters is for me? What else could I be doing in Toastmasters?
The club is using the Meetup Platform to collect RSVPs. Visit https://www.meetup.com/Brainerd-Area-Leadership-and-Speaking-Meetup/ to join the group. Go to the Orientation Meetup page and RSVP.