    Find out what Toastmasters offers May 31 in Pequot Lakes

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:30 a.m.

    Do you lack self confidence? Do you need leadership skills? Do you have a speech coming up?

    The Out of Towners Toastmasters club will offer a free, one-hour Orientation to Toastmasters session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Pequot Lakes Library.

    All are welcome.

    Find out: What is Toastmasters? How do I decide if Toastmasters is for me? What else could I be doing in Toastmasters?

    The club is using the Meetup Platform to collect RSVPs. Visit https://www.meetup.com/Brainerd-Area-Leadership-and-Speaking-Meetup/ to join the group. Go to the Orientation Meetup page and RSVP.

