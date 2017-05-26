Randy Handel, the associate athletic director for development, will lose his supervisory duties and get a new title with fundraising duties and a lower salary, the university said Thursday, May 25, in response to a Pioneer Press records request.

According to a discipline letter from athletics director Mark Coyle, Handel must take a two-week, unpaid suspension starting Monday and participate in additional sexual harassment training and professional coaching. His office will move from TCF Bank Stadium to the Bierman Field athletics building.

"Regardless of the motive or intent behind your conduct, such conduct is not acceptable in the workplace at the University," Coyle wrote.

The university also made public the May 3 findings from its Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action, which detail the allegations.

According to that document, which contains redactions, an unidentified co-worker said Handel often asked for hugs in his closed office, which made her uncomfortable. She said "some hugs felt very long; sometimes, you sighed or moaned while hugging (her) and sometimes (she) felt breathing on (her) neck."

She also complained of other unwanted touching, including Handel removing an eyelash or make-up brush bristle from her face, neck or upper chest and fuzz from her lower back. Handel denied most of the claims but acknowledged touching her lower back once, as well as her stomach once.

The woman also claimed Handel told her multiple times that she was beautiful and once added, "If only I were a few years younger." Handel denied those charges but told the investigator he often complimented both men and women on his team.

The woman further accused Handel of failing to act when she reported inappropriate sexual conduct by a donor in late 2014 or early 2015. Handel said he limited contact between the woman and donor and wasn't aware of any further incidents.

In EOAA interviews with other athletics department employees, one described Handel as "very touchy" with the accuser. Four witnesses noticed he would linger around her cubicle.

However, the witnesses also described Handel's touching in favorable terms, saying he was emotional and sensitive and that they didn't mind his hugs.

"Some felt that you likely were not always aware of your actions and their potential impact on others," the investigator wrote.

The EOAA concluded Handel violated the U's sexual harassment policy by creating "an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment" for the woman.

The report noted that Handel's behavior grew more professional after the athletics department underwent sexual harassment training in fall 2016.

In a prepared statement for the Pioneer Press, Coyle said he met with Handel about the findings and disciplinary action Thursday.

"It's important to note that today's actions are not the first we have taken in this matter," he said. "Our primary focus from the start of all cases like this is to take prompt action to make the conduct stop. We believe we have addressed those concerns and taken steps to prevent this conduct from reoccurring."

The sexual harassment allegations against Handel first were reported May 10 by KSTP-TV, which said it was notified by a member of the Board of Regents. The next day, the board launched an inquiry into who provided the information.

A week later, KSTP reported the details of the EEOA report.

Handel, 60, was paid $148,000 to manage day-to-day fundraising operations for Golden Gopher sports. Minnesota hasn't said what his new position and salary will be.

He'd been on the job since 2013, when he was promoted by former athletics director Norwood Teague. Teague resigned in August 2015 when he himself was accused of sexual harassment against co-workers.

Handel could not be reached for comment Thursday.