Police Blotter - May 25, 2017

Report on May 20 at 3:17 p.m. of a burglary to a shed on Hibiscus in Pine River.

CRASHES: Report on May 15 at 12:18 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 6 and County Road 1 in Emily.

Report on May 16 at 1:30 p.m. of a property damage crash on Storage Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report on May 20 at 2:31 a.m. of a property damage crash on Sorenson Lake Road and Lord Road in Merrifield.

FIRE: Report on May 17 at 3:22 p.m. of a structure fire on East Shore Drive in Merrifield.

THEFTS: Report on May 20 at 10:51 a.m. of the theft of a scrap vehicle on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

Report on May 20 at 3:38 p.m. of a theft on Dam Road in Emily.

Breezy Point Police Department

THEFTS: Report on May 20 at 9:42 a.m. of the theft of a white golf cart on Old County Road 39.

Report on May 21 at 2:24 a.m. of a theft on County Road 4.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on May 21 at 6:19 p.m. of a burglary on Veterans Street in Jenkins.

CRASHES: Report on May 16 at 9:14 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Butler Street.

Report on May 21 at 5:37 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Butler Street.

THEFTS: Report on May 19 at 3:42 p.m. of a theft on State Highway 371.

Report on May 20 at 10:09 p.m. of a theft on County Road 11.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 21 at 1:42 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and no proof of insurance on State Highway 371 and East Sibley Street.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 20 at 4 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 77.

THEFTS: Report on May 16 at 2:14 p.m. of a theft on Smiley Road.

Report on May 16 at 8:29 p.m. of a theft on Nokomis Avenue.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

BURGLARY: Report on May 18 at 4:43 p.m. of a burglary on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.