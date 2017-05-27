The Cracker Barrel: Emergency birdhouse

We'd page through the plan book until something caught Levi's eye, whereupon I'd identify the species of bird and read the information about it out loud. We'd talk about whether or not the bird was apt to nest in our neck of the woods, and if so, where we'd have to site a house to attract it.

If the specific suggestions sounded too complicated, like putting a 20-foot pole in the ground or building a 12-unit apartment for martins, I'd mention my objections and edge us along to the next page.

In the process of working our way through the book, we both learned some interesting things. Among them was the need for timely placement of the house. Several species started nesting earlier than I'd thought possible, and according to the DNR, it was important to get the house in place before the nesting season got underway.

As things turned out, we didn't actually accomplish much building that first year, only managing to assemble one wren house and a robin platform. By the time we got the houses up, most of the returning wrens and robins had already made nesting arrangements. But later in the summer a pair of robins put the platform to good use, and that made both of us happy.

That fall, Levi's parents bought a new place some 25 miles to the south and moved away. Naturally I was saddened to see them go. But life moves on, and the excitement they felt at starting a new homestead helped lift my spirits. Then, the next spring, on a sunny afternoon, the phone rang, and the person on the other end was Levi, his voice pitched high with urgency.

"Grandpa! Grandpa! We need a bluebird house, quick! There's a pair of bluebirds flying around by the driveway, and they need a place to stay!"

I almost said I didn't think it was quite that easy, that you didn't just build a house and the next day a bird moved in, but thankfully I held my tongue. Instead I said I'd go to the shop after supper and nail the pieces together, and that I'd bring the house down in morning.

Which I did. When I got there Levi was excited and had a place for the house all picked out. "Right there," he said, pointing to a wooden fence post next to the driveway. "I think we should put it up on that post."

Which we did. I fastened the house to the post and together we retreated to a pair of lawn chairs some distance away and talked about what a beautiful day it was. Every so often I'd sneak a glance at the birdhouse, and not 15 minutes later was astonished to see a pair of bluebirds flitting around it and then trying it on for size.

A few minutes after that they began picking up lengths of dead grass and other nest materials and bringing them into the house, and an hour later the move was completed and Levi smiled and said it was safe for me to go home.

Collections of Craig Nagel's columns are available at CraigNagelBooks.com.