PR-B Community Education classes listed

• Four Days of Summer Fun: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, June 12-15, Pine River-Backus School Forest. Fee: $20.

Every day this group will take a hike and look for animal tracks and then do a fun craft project. Class will end on the playground for easy pick up. Snacks will be provided. Class will be held rain or shine. Instructor is Amber Haegele.

• Beginning Kayaking: 3-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Pine River City Beach and Tuesday, June 20, below the Pine River Dam. Fee: $10.

These hands-on classes are designed to give people the basic knowledge of different types and uses of various kayaks available. Registrants will get to try out different recreational kayaks in the water as well as learn about the history and terminology of kayaking, the construction of kayaks, equipment and accessories, entering and exiting a kayak, transporting a kayak and safety concerns.

Both classes will be held on the water with equipment provided. The lake/beach class will be lower intensity in calmer water. The river class will allow the opportunity to experience current and flow of water.

Instructor is Jim Bergquist of Crow Wing Kayaks.