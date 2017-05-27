Lake Shore celebrates police, fire appreciation day
Lakes area residents found their way to Fritz Loven Park in Lake Shore on Thursday, May 18, for a Lake Shore Parks and Recreation event to show appreciation for area law enforcement, fire departments and ambulance workers.
Emergency service employees from Nisswa, Lake Shore, Cass County and Crow Wing County were present to greet and chat with event goers, who were then given the chance to inspect service vehicles and enjoy a meal provided by the parks and recreation committee.