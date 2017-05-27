WAPOA to host shoreland restoration contest

Eligible lakeshores must be on one of the 39 lakes (238 miles of shoreland) on which WAPOA conducts water quality testing. This contest can provide expert advice, together with WAPOA's contest funding, to help residents complete restoration projects.

Contestants will compete for up to a total pool of $20,000, which will be awarded to qualified projects at WAPOA's discretion. Previous winners have won awards of up to $3,800.

Anyone interested in the contest is encouraged to attend one of two open houses. The first will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Crosslake Community Center. Representatives from WAPOA will be there with handouts and to answer questions relating to the contest, water quality and shoreland restoration issues.

The second open house will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Moonlite Bay in Crosslake. Experts from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District and WAPOA will be there, along with local landscape contractors, with handouts and to answer questions relating to the contest topics and water quality. Appetizers will be provided.

People will also be available Saturday, June 10, at the Ideal Town Community Center, after the WAPOA annual meeting to answer any questions.

The contest deadline is Friday, June 16. Contestants are advised to provide pictures of their shoreland, site plan sketch and a written statement of the shoreland issue is and proposed restoration goals.

To qualify for the contest, proposed projects must comply with WAPOA contest guidelines. Property must also meet the 2013-2023 Crow Wing County Water Plan, which encourages, but does not limit, contestants to creating shoreline buffers, stormwater infiltration basins, rain gardens, trail erosion control management, tree and shrub plantings and non-erodible drainage swales. All improvements must be above the Ordinary High Water Level of the lake, and the proposed plantings must be native to the area.

Ineligible activities are septic system upgrades, garbage cleanups, aquatic vegetation control, beach blankets, boulder rip-rap, impervious surface improvements and any local governmental permit fees. All projects need to be completed by Oct. 31, 2017, and successful contestants will be required to provide a 25 percent match of their award amount. This match can be provided by in-kind labor, materials or payment.

Contact Brian Olson to arrange submission of an application and with any questions at 612-309-1784 or brian@terraincorp.net.