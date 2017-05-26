Memorial garden opens at Crosslake Recreation Area
More than 50 residents joined members of the Minnesota Army Corps of Engineers in attending an event marking the grand opening of the Linda Ulland Memorial Gardens at the Crosslake Army Corps of Engineers Recreation Area on Friday, May 19.
The event began with Crosslake ranger Corrine Hodapp introducing and thanking individuals who have aided in the gardens' construction - including LUMG committee representative Lynn Scharenbroich, the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association, Taren Saccoman - who designed and installed the mosaic mural around the door leading to the corps' learning center - and Ulland's family.
The gardens will serve as a destination for environmental education and will soon have a collection of wild flowers and foraging.
Ulland was a leader in the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association and other organizations.