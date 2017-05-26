Memorial garden opens at Crosslake Recreation Area

The event began with Crosslake ranger Corrine Hodapp introducing and thanking individuals who have aided in the gardens' construction - including LUMG committee representative Lynn Scharenbroich, the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association, Taren Saccoman - who designed and installed the mosaic mural around the door leading to the corps' learning center - and Ulland's family.

The gardens will serve as a destination for environmental education and will soon have a collection of wild flowers and foraging.

Ulland was a leader in the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association and other organizations.