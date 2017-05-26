Nisswa: Planning/zoning administrator hired

Desmond McGeough will join the city Monday, June 5, at an annual salary of $59,500. His hiring comes after Matthew Hill began work with the city in April as park and recreation director. The council still must hire its first city administrator, which it hopes to do by mid-August.

The city received nine applications and interviewed three finalists for the planning and zoning administrator position. A selection committee chose McGeough because of his range of planning experience. He has an 18-year planning career both in the public sector as a city planner and in the private sector as an entitlements project manager for a large home building company, according to information given to the council.

McGeough has a Bachelor of Science degree in urban planning from Arizona State University and worked in Arizona and Oregon before recently moving to the Twin Cities.

City administrator

At his first meeting with Nisswa, temporary city administrator Dan Vogt explained how he will work with the city until it hires a full-time clerk/administrator. He won't be at city hall every day, but will assess operations and offer suggestions, working onsite occasionally to help pave the way for a new clerk/administrator and ensure a smooth transition.

A main issue was getting help for Deputy City Clerk Maggi Wentler until a full-time administrator is hired. Vogt introduced Krista Okerman, Jenkins city clerk, who as interim city clerk is helping Wentler. Former interim clerk Scott Saehr worked from mid-February until early May, when he left for a full-time seasonal job.

Vogt suggested the council receive department head reports in writing and approve them as part of the consent agenda. In the past, department heads gave verbal reports. May 17, Vogt read highlights from written department head reports.

Public safety highlights included: Sgt. Brandon Rothwell applied for and received a grant for an automated external defibrillator; an officer was involved in a pursuit where he used a pursuit intervention technique that resulted in minor damage to a Nisswa squad car; and the department received 28 applications for a police officer position. Applications will be reviewed and interviews will take place in the near future.

Also, the fire chief reported 21 calls in March and 23 in April. The Nisswa Lions donated $8,497 to the fire department for a fire gear washer.

During the meeting, Dell Draves, of the Nisswa American Legion, presented a check for $8,271.37 for the Nisswa Fire Department to buy new Tasers.

In other business May 17, the council:

• Appointed Paula West to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

• Heard Bocce ball courts were put in at the Pickle Factory.

• Approved liquor, beer, club and taproom license renewals from July 1-June 30, 2018.

• Approved an ordinance amendment to allow landscape nursery businesses as a conditional use in the Highway Business Zone. A person is interested in operating a nursery business just south of downtown. The ordinance change allows that person to pursue an application for that business.

• Abided by planning commission findings not to refund a $300 application fee to Gull Dam Brewing for a conditional use permit to install a dynamic display sign. Gull Dam Brewing withdrew its application for the conditional use permit, but because of work done to process the application, the fee won't be refunded.

Council members Ross Krautkremer and John Ryan were absent May 17.