    Pearl Harbor victim from Minnesota has remains returned home

    By Steve Wagner Today at 8:08 a.m.
    Glaydon Iverson Submitted photo

    EMMONS, Minn. -- An Emmons, Minn., sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally on his way home.

    Navy Fireman 3rd Class Glaydon I.C. Iverson, 24, died on Dec. 7, 1941, aboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. His remains had been unidentified and buried in a plot at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for more than 74 years.

    Recent efforts to use DNA analysis and other technologies to examine the remains helped scientists identify Iverson through DNA analysis, circumstantial evidence and dental comparisons.

    His remains returned home Thursday, May 25, arriving at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before heading to the tiny town of Emmons on Minnesota’s border with Iowa.

    A full-honors military funeral will be Saturday at his family plot at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Emmons.

    The USS Oklahoma was anchored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. It suffered multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize and leading to 429 deaths.

    Emmons, located in south central Minnesota, is along the Iowa border.

    Steve Wagner

    Steve Wagner is the director for Forum News Service, the premier regional news wire provider in the Upper Midwest. The Forum News Service offers content from award-winning newspapers within Forum Communications and distributes news, photos and video to subscribers in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana. Previously, Wagner served as editor at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald and Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer, and worked in numerous reporter and editor roles at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

    swagner@forumcomm.com
