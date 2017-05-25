Pearl Harbor victim from Minnesota has remains returned home

Recent efforts to use DNA analysis and other technologies to examine the remains helped scientists identify Iverson through DNA analysis, circumstantial evidence and dental comparisons.

His remains returned home Thursday, May 25, arriving at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before heading to the tiny town of Emmons on Minnesota’s border with Iowa.

A full-honors military funeral will be Saturday at his family plot at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Emmons.

The USS Oklahoma was anchored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. It suffered multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize and leading to 429 deaths.

Emmons, located in south central Minnesota, is along the Iowa border.