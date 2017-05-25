Pequot Lakes Library: Kids summer reading program starts

Nine Jewels - Stories of Wit and Wisdom from India

Z Mistry and Greg Herriges return with more stories and music from India. Hear fun riddles and learn popular stories of Emperor Akbar and his wise adviser, Birbal.

Join us for this entertaining program that is ideal for elementary school age kids 5 and older at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Cole Memorial Building.

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's art and cultural heritage.

Thank you

As always, thanks to all of our regular volunteers. You're the glue that holds us together!

The Book Festival was a wonderful success! Spectacular thanks to volunteer Melissa Birch who organized the event and spent many dozens of hours on publicity, setup and related tasks. We all appreciate you (and your helpers, too).

Notes about this and that

• Story Time for preschoolers has resumed and will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesdays.

• The display table will be about Memorial Day. Into June, look for gardening and butterfly display.

Dates to note

• Thursday, May 25, 4-6 p.m.: Kids may sign up for the kids summer reading program. Or you may sign up any time thereafter when the library is open.

• Thursday, June 1, 10:30 a.m.: First Thursday Book Club meeting at the library. Book to be discussed is "The Return of the Native," a classic novel by Thomas Hardy. July's book will be "A Gentleman from Moscow," by Amor Towles. The book club is open to anyone interested. There's no need to call ahead.

• Wednesday, June 14, 10 a.m.: Z and Greg at the Cole Memorial Building (see above).