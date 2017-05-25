Association of Cass County Lakes to host speaker
Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, will be the guest speaker at an Association of Cass County Lakes meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Hub in Hackensack.
Attendees will learn about the legislative session and what impact it might have on the aquatic invasive species front and the effectiveness of the Citizens Action Network. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The meeting agenda includes the results of the Koronis/Greater Lake Sylvia Starry Stonewart Summit held April 22 in St. Cloud, the Cass County AIS update and the resort ambassador program update.