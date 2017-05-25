The metal sculptures, which are 16 feet tall and 11 feet wide, were placed on the highway at both the north and south ends of the Highway 371-County State Aid Highway 11 interchange.

The city council approved the $10,000 cost per sign in February. Brandon Coffel, Bob Pelzl and Jack Kreitz helped make the signs.

Motorists will have to wait a bit longer to see the signs. Randy Shoen, project manager for Mathiowetz Construction, said recent wet weather means the Highway 371 alignment east of downtown Pequot Lakes won't open by Memorial Day weekend.

The new lanes and full interchange at CSAH 11 will open soon though, depending on weather. The County Road 16 detour also will end and that portion of road will reopen to traffic when motorists are switched to the new alignment and the signal light is fully operational.

The two "reduced conflict intersections" (also known as "J-turns" or "Michigan Lefts") at County Road 168 and County Road 112 at either end of Pequot Lakes will also fully open when traffic switches to the new alignment.

Plans are for crews to stripe the roadway next week, Shoen said. Speed limit and other signs have been put up along the new highway corridor.

Then crews will construct the hookups of existing Highway 371 - renamed "Patriot Avenue" - to the new highway alignment at two Pequot Lakes locations: Patriot Avenue North and County Road 17 at the north end, and Patriot Avenue South and County Road 168 (Timberjack Smokehouse) at the south end.

South of County Road 168, the new Highway 371 will initially open as a two-lane road with head-to-head traffic on the future northbound lanes. From County Road 168 to the north end, all four lanes will be open. Crews will begin constructing the remaining Highway 371 southbound lanes from County Road 168 south to Nisswa starting in June, with completion expected in September.

Work at Cullen Brook in Nisswa is going as planned, with plans to open the northbound lane to traffic by the end of June.