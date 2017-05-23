The motive is under investigation, though the State Patrol does not believe it to be road rage. The 23-year-old tow truck driver from Richfield reported that he did not know the suspect and had no interaction with him before the run-in, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson, State Patrol spokeswoman.

The incident began as the tow truck driver was stopped at a stoplight heading onto southbound I-35E in St. Paul. The other man got out of his minivan, approached the tow truck and started yelling at the driver, Nielson said.

The suspect “tried to argue with him, but the tow driver, based on his statement, ignored that and got on the freeway,” she said.

The five to seven shots were then fired on the freeway. The tow truck driver left the highway, stopped and called police. The drivers were alone in their vehicles at the time the shots were fired, Nielson said.

The suspect was driving a white 2000s Dodge or Chrysler minivan. He is described as black, in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Patrol at 651-582-1509.