The wines came from wineries in Argentina, Chile, Italy, Napa California and Spain. We had simple finger food to go along with the tasting: A couple of different hard cheeses, tasty spreads, along with a selection of fresh veggies and fruits.

Copying a pattern I learned from other wine tastings by sommelier Jean Taylor, we started with a light sparkling, fruity wine from Italy — Lambrusco — to get the evening and conversations started. If you've never tried this frizzante, I highly recommend it to get the taste buds stimulated and wine talk started.

A list of the wines we tasted and evaluated include:

Kaiken-Terroir 2016 — Sauvignon Blanc from Argentina

Montes Twins 2014 — Red blend from Chile

Montes Limited Selection 2014 — Pinot Noir from Chile

Masseria Fiano 2014 — From Italy

Santa Carolina 2014 — Cabernet Sauvignon from Chile

Purple Heart 2014 Red — Napa Valley

Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry — No vintage, from Spain

Don Zoilo Olorose Sherry — No vintage, from Spain

All were evaluated on a 20-point total score. Evaluations were by appearance (3), aroma (6), taste/texture (6), aftertaste (3), and overall impression (2). The top three wines evaluated were Montes Twins, Masseria Fiano, and a tie between Purple Heart and Kaiken-Terroir Series.

The No. 1 wine, Montes Twins 2014 red blend, was an easily unanimous decision for all the tasters, which we agreed had all of the good characteristics of the varietals that made the blend: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Carmene're and Tempranillo. It earned three perfect scores of 20 from the five tasters. It was voted the easiest of all the wines to drink, with the smooth finish and aftertaste being easily noted from the presence of the Carmene're.

In close second, the Fiano from Italy with the light straw color and the distinct bouquet of apricots and lasting, smooth finish, won us over. This would be a perfect selection for pasta dishes.

The two that tied for 3rd place, the Purple Heart from Napa and Kaiken — Terroir Series from Argentina, both nailed it in texture and aftertaste appreciation. In essence, all the wines were winners.

We all agreed that the sherry wines would be better dessert sippers, and better compared with each other because of their higher ABV. In that category, the Harveys Bristol Cream took top honors with only a point of separation.