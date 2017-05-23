1 killed, another injured after van collides with semi
ROSEAU, Minn. — A Roseau man died after his van crashed into a semi late Monday, May 22.
Minnesota State Patrol says 42-year-old Jack Martin Dahl of Roseau was driving a Dodge Caravan east on Highway 11 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound Kenworth semi near Roseau County Road 123.
The crash was reported at 10:48 p.m.
Dahl suffered fatal injuries in the crash while the semi driver, 52-year-old Todd Mitchell Harris of Alexandria, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Both men were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the State Patrol reported.