Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    1 killed, another injured after van collides with semi

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:09 a.m.

    ROSEAU, Minn. — A Roseau man died after his van crashed into a semi late Monday, May 22.

    Minnesota State Patrol says 42-year-old Jack Martin Dahl of Roseau was driving a Dodge Caravan east on Highway 11 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound Kenworth semi near Roseau County Road 123.

    The crash was reported at 10:48 p.m.

    Dahl suffered fatal injuries in the crash while the semi driver, 52-year-old Todd Mitchell Harris of Alexandria, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

    Both men were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the State Patrol reported.

    Explore related topics:NewsTrafficaccidentminnesotaalexandriaroseau
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness