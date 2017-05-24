Breezy Point Women's Club marks 45 years

Currently, the club is involved in the following community service projects. Funds for these projects are provided through annual fundraisers and member dues:

• Two scholarships are given annually to non-traditional female students attending Central Lakes College.

• Members organize and maintain donated books at the Breezy Point City Hall Library.

• Members plant and maintain the garden areas on Breezy Point City Hall grounds.

• Members craft tray favors in November for care center residents in Crosslake, Pequot Lakes and Pine River.

• Club volunteers visit "adopted" care center residents and remember them on special days with cards and gifts.

• A monetary donation and food shelf items are donated to the Lakes Area Food Shelf annually.

Regular meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month and begin at 11:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted.

The remaining BPAWC 2017 meeting programs are as follows:

• June 7, "Making New Friends," Katie Embree, Pelican Lakes Conservation Club, Breezy Point.

• July 12, "Sharing Memories with Patty Carlyle," Patty Carlyle, Marina II, Breezy Point Resort.

• Aug. 2, "More Than Catering," Valeri Ann Diller, Billy's at Breezy Point.

• Sept. 6, "The Joy of Writing," Craig Nagel, Pelican Lakes Conservation Club.

• Oct. 4, "Living With Addiction," Mary Bender, Palmer's Grille at Deacon's Lodge, Breezy Point.

• Nov. 1, members make "Crafts for Care Centers," Pelican Lakes Conservation Club.

• Dec. 6, annual Christmas party, silent auction fundraiser and food shelf donation.

Membership is open to all women of the area, and guests are welcome at all meetings and social events. For more information, and if you'd like to attend a meeting, call a BPAWC program chair: Mary at 763-498-5404, Bonnie at 612-298-4315 or Kay at 218-562-4991.