Benefit golf tournament set for youth scholarship fund

The tournament is open to 22 teams and features a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $55 per person. Deadline for entries is June 7.

Cash and other prizes will be awarded to teams with the lowest scores and individuals for closest-to-the-pin drives and longest putts. The awards and door prizes will be presented following the tournament at a reception and complimentary lunch for players and sponsors at Tianna.

Entry forms for the Friends of Youth Benefit Golf Tournament are available at the Backus Corner Store, Bjerga's Feed Store, the Backus and Hackensack American Legions and Tianna. They can also be downloaded from the website backuslegion.com.

Information is available on the website or by calling Leo Elyea at 218-947-4083. Entries can be mailed to Elyea at 1868 W. Ox Yoke Rd N.W., Backus MN 56435 or emailed to Bye@uslink.com.

Hole sponsorships at a minimum of $50 a hole are sought to support the event. Donations are welcome as well. Teams, sponsors and other donors should make checks payable to the Friends of Youth Scholarship Fund.