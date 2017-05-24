An introduction to mindfulness offered June 24

Thérèse Jacobs-Stewart is in long-term recovery and has been a licensed psychotherapist for more than 35 years. She teaches contemplative meditation techniques and compassion-based cognitive psychotherapy and is the author of "Mindfulness and the 12 Steps: Living Recovery in the Present Moment" (2010) and "A Kinder Voice: Releasing Your Inner Critics With Mindfulness Slogans" (2016).

Learn how to incorporate mindfulness into a path of lifelong recovery through this one-day "urban retreat," a combination of experiential meditations, stories and group reflections. Previous mindfulness experience is welcome but not necessary.

Cost is $50 per person, which includes the workshop and lunch. To register, email jane@myunlimitedpotential.com or call 218-821-8267.