Backus Lions to host annual yard, bake sale May 27
The Backus Lions will hold their annual Get a Bargain Yard and Bake Sale from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27, at the Backus Corner Store parking lot, Highway 371 and Fourth Street Northwest.
Many slightly used treasures, including furniture, tools, books and more, will be on sale along with homemade baked goods.
Proceeds from this sale benefit the philanthropic activity of the Backus Lions Club, including high school scholarships, food shelves, Christmas For Kids, Relay For Life, service dog organizations, local schools and nursing homes.