Location will be determined closer to the event date, depending on conditions. Local kayak angler Patrick Zerwas will guide tournament entrants.

All veterans are welcome to this event. First-place winner will receive a new kayak, with second place taking home a deluxe fishing package and third place claiming $200. There will be other prizes in various categories, possibly including biggest fish and total weight.

The tournament will be for bass, with participants entering their five biggest fish. Combat veterans will be awarded special prizes.

Registration can be done on the Homeless and Wounded Warriors of Minnesota Facebook page. Call 320-267-0376 or 651-329-1373 for details.