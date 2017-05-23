Nisswa: Comprehensive plan survey available online

This short survey will help the city identity Nisswa's character, as well as form a visioning statement that will capture the "big-picture" aspiration of the community.

The survey will be available until Monday, June 26. Shortly after the close of this survey, a draft document will be available through the project website for public review and comment.

Access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MTXM99L .

Follow the comprehensive plan progress at CityofNisswa.com.