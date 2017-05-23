Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Nisswa: Comprehensive plan survey available online

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:00 a.m.
    This short survey will help the city identity Nisswa's character, as well as form a visioning statement that will capture the "big-picture" aspiration of the community. Screen Grab from City of Nisswa comprehensive plan community survey.

    The city of Nisswa welcomes residents, seasonal residents and tourists to complete its second community survey for a comprehensive plan update.

    This short survey will help the city identity Nisswa's character, as well as form a visioning statement that will capture the "big-picture" aspiration of the community.

    The survey will be available until Monday, June 26. Shortly after the close of this survey, a draft document will be available through the project website for public review and comment.

    Access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MTXM99L .

    Follow the comprehensive plan progress at CityofNisswa.com.

    Explore related topics:NewsNisswacomprehensive plancomprehensive plan update
    Advertisement
    randomness