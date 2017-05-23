Crow Wing County: Comments sought on ordinance revisions

Written comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until June 7, and may be submitted to the land services office at landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401.

A public hearing for the review of the proposed revisions to the ordinance is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, before the Crow Wing County Planning Commission in the County Board Room on the third floor of the Historic Courthouse in Brainerd.

The planning commission will make a recommendation on the proposed ordinance revisions to the county board of commissioners for final review at a regularly scheduled meeting on or after July 11.

There are three articles and one appendix in the Land Use Ordinance that are being revised:

• Article 10 (Land Use Classification List).

• Article 11 (Shoreland District Standards).

• Article 21 Floodplain Overland District Standards).

• Article 46 (Definitions).

• Appendix A (List of Regulated Public Waters).