Crow Wing County: Comments sought on ordinance revisions
The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on proposed revisions to the county land use ordinance.
The ordinance revisions and supporting information can be viewed on the county website at www.crowwing.us by clicking on the "Crow Wing Listens" button on the home page.
Written comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until June 7, and may be submitted to the land services office at landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401.
A public hearing for the review of the proposed revisions to the ordinance is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, before the Crow Wing County Planning Commission in the County Board Room on the third floor of the Historic Courthouse in Brainerd.
The planning commission will make a recommendation on the proposed ordinance revisions to the county board of commissioners for final review at a regularly scheduled meeting on or after July 11.
There are three articles and one appendix in the Land Use Ordinance that are being revised:
• Article 10 (Land Use Classification List).
• Article 11 (Shoreland District Standards).
• Article 21 Floodplain Overland District Standards).
• Article 46 (Definitions).
• Appendix A (List of Regulated Public Waters).