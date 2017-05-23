Happy Dancing Turtle to host Eco Camp

Children in prekindergarten through sixth grade will learn about four indicator species: loons, brook trout, dragonflies and frogs. Indicator species are animals that help determine the health of local lakes, ponds and rivers.

Each week at Eco Camp, children will learn how to be a friend to freshwater through outdoor experiences, crafts, games, field trips and more.

"As residents of the land of 10,000 lakes, our youth should know they can impact our water resources, both positively and negatively," said program specialist Nora Woodworth. "A big part of this year's camp is to help kids recognize ways we are hurting our water resources and focus on things we can do to improve them. We've planned some really fun, hands-on water activities for our campers this year."

Happy Dancing Turtle will host four sessions of Eco Camp this summer at the Hunt Utilities

Group Campus in Pine River. Sessions are as follows, based on the grade children will enter in the fall of 2017:

• First and second grades: June 12-16.

• Third and fourth grades: June 26-30.

• Fifth and sixth grades: July 10-14.

• Prekindergartners and kindergartners ages 4-5: July 31-Aug. 4.

Each week-long session for first- through sixth-grade campers runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The prekindergarten and kindergarten session will run from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Tuition for each school-age session is $100. The pre-K/kindergarten session tuition is $50. Tuition includes snacks, supplies, fees and a T-shirt.

Registration and payment plan information can be found online at www.happydancingturtle.org. Sessions will be limited to 15 children for school-age sessions and 10 children for pre-K/kindergarten sessions.

Registrations are due a minimum of two weeks before each session, and cancellation of sessions because of lack of registrations will be determined one week before each session.

For more information, contact Happy Dancing Turtle at 218-587-2303 or ecocamp@happydancingturtle.org, or visit www.happydancingturtle.org.